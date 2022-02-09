Please wait...
Cineflix takes int’l rights to Last King of the Cross

Australian nightclub mogul John Ibrahim

NEWS BRIEF: UK indie distributor Cineflix Rights has picked up Paramount+ in Australia’s forthcoming true crime drama series Last King of the Cross for worldwide distribution.

Produced by Aussie prodco Helium, launched by Mark Fennessy last year, Last King of the Cross (10×60’) is inspired by John Ibrahim’s autobiography, which tells the story of how he rose from a poverty-stricken immigrant to become Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul in Sydney’s Kings Cross. The show is written and directed by Kieran Darcy-Smith (Wolf Creek).

