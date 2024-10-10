Cineflix Rights signs Rock Oyster Media deal

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Cineflix Rights has closed a deal with Plymouth-based indie Rock Oyster Media to secure 32 hours of food and travel content produced for the BBC and ITV, expanding on a successful partnership which has seen multiple international sales on previous titles.

The deal covers distribution of Jimmy & Shivi’s Farmhouse Breakfast (11×60, ITV1), Dermot’s Taste of Ireland (5×60’, for ITV1) and Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes (Season 2, 10×60’ for ITV1) and a further series for the BBC yet to be announced, together with a development deal designed to create new projects with global appeal.