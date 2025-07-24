Please wait...
Cineflix Rights sales see Vanished History appear at WBD’s DMAX in Spain

Bell Media ordered Vanished History from Shark Teeth Films

Warner Bros Discovery Spain has acquired documentary series Vanished History for the group’s linear free-to-air channel DMAX.

Produced by Shark Teeth Films for Canada’s Bell Media, the 10×60′ series investigates some of the most enigmatic mysteries of all time.

The deal was announced by UK distributor Cineflix Rights, which also revealed further sales in Iberia and Italy.

Movistar+ in Spain has acquired Vikings: The Empire of the North Sea (6×60′) and Alexander the Great: Legendary Conqueror (3×60′), both of which are produced by Pernel Media for Planète+ and C8 in France, and TV5 Quebec in Canada.

Mediaset Italy has also picked up Vanished History and Alexander the Great: Legendary Conqueror, along with Mysterious Islands (10×60′), made by Shark Teeth Films for Super Channel in Canada; Alien Corridors (8×60′), from Go Button Media for Super Channel and Hearst Networks EMEA; and The Day Hitler Died (1×60′), from Finestripe Productions for ITV.

Meanwhile, SIC Portugal has bought engineering and science docuseries Building Bad (10×60′), made by Shark Teeth Films for Canada’s Crave; AMC Multicanal Iberia has picked up travel show Sue Perkins into Alaska (3×60′), from Chalkboard TV and GroupM Motion Entertainment for 5 in the UK; and Rai Italy has taken Impossible Planet (12×60′), from White Spark Pictures.

Neil Batey 24-07-2025 ©C21Media
