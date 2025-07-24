Cineflix Rights sales see Vanished History appear at WBD’s DMAX in Spain

Warner Bros Discovery Spain has acquired documentary series Vanished History for the group’s linear free-to-air channel DMAX.

Produced by Shark Teeth Films for Canada’s Bell Media, the 10×60′ series investigates some of the most enigmatic mysteries of all time.

The deal was announced by UK distributor Cineflix Rights, which also revealed further sales in Iberia and Italy.

Movistar+ in Spain has acquired Vikings: The Empire of the North Sea (6×60′) and Alexander the Great: Legendary Conqueror (3×60′), both of which are produced by Pernel Media for Planète+ and C8 in France, and TV5 Quebec in Canada.

Mediaset Italy has also picked up Vanished History and Alexander the Great: Legendary Conqueror, along with Mysterious Islands (10×60′), made by Shark Teeth Films for Super Channel in Canada; Alien Corridors (8×60′), from Go Button Media for Super Channel and Hearst Networks EMEA; and The Day Hitler Died (1×60′), from Finestripe Productions for ITV.

Meanwhile, SIC Portugal has bought engineering and science docuseries Building Bad (10×60′), made by Shark Teeth Films for Canada’s Crave; AMC Multicanal Iberia has picked up travel show Sue Perkins into Alaska (3×60′), from Chalkboard TV and GroupM Motion Entertainment for 5 in the UK; and Rai Italy has taken Impossible Planet (12×60′), from White Spark Pictures.