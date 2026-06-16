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Cineflix Rights makes US deals for Property Brothers channel

The Property Brothers are Jonathan (left) and Drew Scott

NEWS BRIEF: Cineflix Rights has launched a FAST channel dedicated to its Property Brothers franchise across eight US platforms, marking an expansion of the UK-based distributor’s direct-to-consumer business following the channel’s Canadian debut in 2023.

The channel is now available on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Pluto TV, Sling Freestream, Dish BonusView, Xumo Play and Plex in the US, offering more than 300 episodes drawn from the original Property Brothers and spin-off Property Brothers: Buying + Selling. Cineflix Rights is also launching a Spanish-language version of the channel, Hermanos a la Obra, with Pluto Latin America the first platform to carry it.

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C21 reporter 16-06-2026 ©C21Media
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