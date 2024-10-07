Please wait...
Cineflix Rights investigates serial killer series Virdee as part of Mipcom scripted slate

Serial killer thriller Virdee is produced by Magical Society

London-based distributor Cineflix Rights has announced its scripted slate for Mipcom, which includes serial killer thriller series Virdee.

The 6×60’ title, produced by Magical Society for BBC One and iPlayer, is based on A.A. Dhand’s novels and stars Staz Nair (Rebel Moon) as a Bradford cop hunting down a murderer.

Cineflix is also shopping Wynonna Earp: Vengeance (1×90’), produced by Seven24 Films in association with Cineflix Studios, for Tubi, about Wyatt Earp’s demon-slaying great-great granddaughter; while Heart Attack (8×45’) is a dystopian “live action anime” series set in Japan, made by Skybound and Robot for Fuji TV.

The Burning Girls (6×60’), produced by Buccaneer for Paramount+ UK, is based on C.J. Tudor’s novel and tells the story of spirits haunting a village chapel.

Returning series which Cineflix will offer to buyers include cozy crime drama Whitstable Pearl S3 (6×60’, Buccaneer for Acorn TV, UK) and Australian crime drama Last King of The Cross S2 (8×60’, Helium, for Paramount+, Australia). The movie slate includes Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch (1×90’, Cineflix Productions, Untitled Entertainment, KMF Film and the Hungarian Film Incentive for Hallmark Channel, US), and ‘Twas The Date Before Christmas (1×90’, Cineflix Productions for Hallmark Channel, US).

