Cineflix Rights inks development deal with Synchronicity and Dragonet

Cineflix Rights has entered into a financing and development agreement with Glasgow-based producer Synchronicity Films and Sydney-based Dragonet Films to develop a TV adaptation of author Shankari Chandran’s debut novel Song of the Sun God.

Through the deal, London-based distributor Cineflix has joined the 6×60’ project as a creative and financing partner, as well as taking a first option on exclusive worldwide distribution.

The adaptation, which was first revealed a year ago, is being scripted by British screenwriter Olivia Hetreed, whose credits include Girl with a Pearl Earring and Wuthering Heights. There is no broadcaster currently attached to the project.

Chandran’s novel, released in 2017, is set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war and follows three generations of a close-knit family. The story focuses on Leela, who lives in London and is largely disconnected from her Sri Lankan culture, unaware of some of her family’s secrets. Chandran, who will also consult on the series, was born in London to Sri Lankan Tamil parents and grew up in Australia.

Executive producers on the project are Claire Mundell for Synchronicity Films and Karen Radzyner for Dragonet Films.

Scottish indie Synchronicity, which produced hit drama The Cry (BBC, ABC Australia) has unveiled several option deals over the past year including adaptations of Scottish writer Graeme Armstrong’s debut novel The Young Team and Australian author Helen Fitzgerald’s 2009 novel Bloody Women. Dragonet’s credits include ABC Australia series Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo and anthology thriller series Two Twister for Nine Network.