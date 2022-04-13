Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Cineflix Media strikes development, distribution pact with Adrienne Mitchell’s BentFrame

Canada’s Cineflix Media is partnering with showrunner, director and producer Adrienne Mitchell and her recently launched production outfit BentFrame Film & TV.

Adrienne Mitchell

News of the partnership comes less than two weeks after Cineflix acquired Coroner coproducer Back Alley Film Productions, which was co-founded by Mitchell, who revealed she was departing the company to launch her new Toronto-based venture.

Under the multi-faceted agreement, Cineflix will have the first option to coproduce original content developed by Mitchell. In addition, BentFrame will gain access to development support from Cineflix Studios, while distribution arm Cineflix Rights will retain exclusive first-look rights to distribute BentFrame’s content internationally.

BentFrame, which aims to develop and produce proactive, female-led scripted dramas and features, says it already has several projects in development with broadcasters and international coproduction partners.

The company has also expanded its team with the hire of Zach Marcovici as director of development and production. Marcovici was previously development manager at Back Alley Film Productions.

The partnership with BentFrame comes nine months after Cineflix Media teamed with showrunner Morwyn Brebner, creator of Coroner, and TV exec Andrew Akman to launch Husk Media.

Jordan Pinto 13-04-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Cineflix Media acquires Coroner prodco Back Alley Film, founders depart
Cineflix Productions options Wakeland novels from Canadian author Sam Wiebe
Cineflix serves up joint venture with Ping Pong Productions, Will Spjut
Cineflix, Coroner creator launch prodco
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

New era officially underway as Warner Bros Discovery mega-merger closes
Dancing With the Stars makes surprise jump from ABC to Disney+ in the US
Spain’s TVE takes on NHK comedy quiz format Chiko’s Challenge
Severance exec producer Weinstock rises with first-look Fremantle deal
Channel 4 CEO Mahon, culture secretary Dorries defend positions on sale plan