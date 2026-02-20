Cineflix-backed C3 taps Blue Ant alum Nick Crowe as head of development

Cineflix-backed Canadian prodco C3 Media has named former Blue Ant exec Nick Crowe as its head of development.

In the newly created role, Crowe will be charged with building out C3’s unscripted and scripted slates, working with network execs, showrunners and talent across Canada, the US and UK.

In addition to cultivating a slate of new ideas and concepts, his mandate is also to identify existing IP for development. He will report to Michael Kronish, president of the Montreal-based company.

Crowe was formerly the senior director of unscripted operations and strategy at Blue Ant Studios, and before that was head of development at Blue Ant-owned Saloon Media. He also had stints at Shaw Media and Canada’s History Channel, where he worked as the executive in charge of production on Cineflix-produced Weird or What? His other credits include Ice Road Truckers, Hard North and Spaceman.

C3 is behind unscripted shows such as Secrets of the Bunny Ranch (A&E), It’s Not Funny Anymore: Vice to Proud Boys (CBC) and In Cold Water (Prime Video), in addition to scripted series So Long, Marianne (Crave, NRK, ITV, ARD, Cosmote TV) and psychological thriller In Memoriam (Crave).

“Nick is a highly experienced development executive who has been responsible for more than 400 hours of high-profile content, including long-running hit brands, for networks across North America,” said Kronish.

“We are delighted to welcome him to the C3 Media team as we build on a successful year and continue to expand our slate.”