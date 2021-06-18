Cinedigm hires Ericsson exec for India

US distributor and digital channels operator Cinedigm has hired Ericsson India exec Supriyo Mookherjee to lead its operations in India.

Mookherjee will serve as chief operating officer at Cinedigm India, having led the content and media teams at the Swedish telecoms company’s Indian unit since 2014.

The exec will be tasked with establishing Cinedigm India as “a key content distribution and licensing entity in India and all of South-East Asia,” the company said.

This includes leading the global expansion of Cinedigm’s current streaming channels and services in the market as well as the development of future, regionally focused services across AVoD, SVoD and free ad-supported television (FAST) video streaming platforms.

Prior to his role at Ericsson, Mookherjee was instrumental in launching 18 channels across TV, news and entertainment as general manager of general entertainment TV network Sahara TV.

The appointment comes after Cinedigm recently acquired video streaming technology, artificial intelligence, machine-learning and data analytics platform provider FoundationTV.

Mookherjee said: “Cinedigm’s global expansion in streaming has been driven by a strong portfolio of channels, state-of-the-art technology platforms, as well as first-class content. The company’s strong acquisition strategy has led to an increase in viewership across its streaming channels and I am eager to see the continued growth as we open up the channels to a new audience in the South Asian market.”