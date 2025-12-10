Chris Grant’s Osmosis Global forms management arm led by Ra Kumar

Osmosis Global, the distribution outfit launched by Chris Grant and Marc Pierce in 2023, is launching a New York-based management division and has tapped unscripted agent Ra Kumar to lead it.

The move will see Kumar, who spent 15 years at United Talent Agency (UTA), enter the management business. At launch, Osmosis Management’s roster of clients will include Warm Springs Productions, which is an investor in Osmosis Global, as well as Texas Crew Productions and TeamSheed Productions.

Kumar will also play a part in helping build Osmosis Global’s “first-run studio strategy,” through which it deficit-finances or fully finances original programming and then distributes those projects worldwide.

Grant, the former head at Electus and Shine International, and producer and entrepreneur Pierce set up Osmosis Global less than three years ago. Pearce is the principal investor in the company via his Montana-based Warm Springs Productions, while Eli Shibley serves as president.

“We have worked closely with Ra from the inception of Osmosis – first as our agent and now as a partner – and have always valued his unique ability to spot strong talent and IP and craft smart, strategic deals,” said Grant.

“We’re excited to take this new entrepreneurial swing with Osmosis Management and to grow the business together.”

Kumar said: “This moment in our industry is all about creative solutions and non-traditional dealmaking,” adding that he will continue to work with his former UTA colleagues in his new capacity.