Chris Coelen tells C21FM about US producer Kinetic Content’s Love Is Blind franchise

Today we hear from Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen about the expansion of the US producer’s Love Is Blind franchise on Netflix and the recent launch of new dating format The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Kinetic Content reality format Love Is Blind has become a sizeable hit within the Netflix ecosystem since its launch in February 2020. The show, which sees contestants dating and getting engaged without ever physically seeing one another, was recently renewed all the way to season five, in addition to being adapted in Japan and Brazil.

Netflix also commissioned US-based Kinetic recently to produce a crossover dating show featuring contestants from several of its reality series, including Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle and Selling Tampa.

Kinetic CEO Chris Coelen spoke to Jordan Pinto about the company’s approach to creating dating formats and what comes next for the Love Is Blind franchise.

