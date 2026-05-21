Chris Broughall promoted to head of international at ITN Productions

ITN Productions in the UK has promoted Chris Broughall to head of international to drive the company’s international-facing unscripted slate, including true crime, documentaries and popular factual.

Reporting to Caroline Short, head of global TV, Broughall will focus on developing content for the US market as well as seeking out opportunities globally.

Broughall joined the international team at ITN Productions seven months ago as deputy head of international and has built a strong US slate.

In that time, he has overseen the development of two documentaries that are now greenlit and his project When Soccer Came to America: Goals, Glamour & the Beautiful Game has aired on Warner Bros-owned US cablenet TNT.

Short said: “Chris has made a big impact on our international slate in a short space of time. It’s a huge asset to have his dynamism and creativity driving our international slate.”

In addition, Chris Hackett, has been promoted to series producer. Hackett joined ITN on work experience at ITV News in 2014 before moving to ITN Productions in 2022 where he was a producer on the Tom Bradby documentary Harry: The Interview for ITV.

The appointments follow last week’s news that Ian Rumsey had been promoted to CEO of the company.