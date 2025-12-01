China’s Youku builds Mechamato deal with UK’s Cake

NEWS BRIEF: Buyers in Asia such as Youku in China have acquired animated programming including Malaysian superhero series Mechamato from UK-based kids’ entertainment specialist Cake.

In Hong Kong, PCCW bought the latest series from the Talking Tom franchise, Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super, non-dialogue slapstick comedy Cracké Family Scramble and Lilly Singh’s wellbeing series The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island. PCCW will also broadcast the 3D animated series Moley, as part of a distribution deal with Bomanbridge.