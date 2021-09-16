China’s Tencent, ITV link up to spend A Year on Planet Earth with Fox, ARD

Chinese streamer Tencent has joined Fox in the US and ARD in Germany as coproduction partner on ITV’s landmark natural history doc series A Year On Planet Earth.

The series was originally commissioned by UK commercial broadcaster ITV and produced by Plimsoll Productions, in association with ITV Studios.

Tencent Video, the leading online video streaming platform in China, has joined ITV in boarding the series, as well as Fox News Media’s streaming service in the US Fox Nation and ARD Group in Germany as coproduction partners.

A Year on Planet Earth (6×60) draws on stories from all over the globe with a story arc across the four seasons.

The series is from a blue-chip natural history team comprising Tom Hugh-Jones (Tiny World, Planet Earth II), Dr Martha Holmes (Blue Planet, Hostile Planet) and Grant Mansfield (Hostile Planet, Malika The Lion Queen).

Ruth Berry, MD of global distribution at ITV Studios, said: “A Year on Planet Earth is the latest addition to our carefully curated collection of natural history programming and is promising to be an absolute treat. It is already capturing the imagination of the global market and we are delighted that Tencent Video have joined us in this unique look at the natural world.”

Lex Zhu, director of the documentary studio at Tencent Video, said: “We hope the coproduction partnership with ITV Studios and Plimsoll extends to a long and fruitful adventure to bring blue-chip documentaries to our China and international audiences. We will continue to work with ITV Studios to bring stories about China to the world.”