Chilevisión holding company Vytal Group buys Peru’s Latina TV

Vytal Group, a holding company led by Argentine executive Tomás Yankelevich and owner of the Chilean broadcaster Chilevisión since January, has acquired the Peruvian channel Latina TV

Formerly owned by Latinoamericana de Redes y Comunicaciones, Latina is the second most-watched channel in Peru and a leading Latin American television group, with extensive production operations, its own studios, and a multiplatform presence.

“We are happy and excited to have finalised this agreement. For years we have been observing the evolution of Latina TV Perú and its achievements on various platforms,” said Yankelevich, president of the Vytal Group.

“Through our experience in free-to-air television and streaming, and having recently added Chilevisión to our portfolio, we want to empower Latina TV Perú by integrating new technologies to expand its massive reach, strengthen its leadership, and create content that enriches the lives of Peruvian families,” he added.

Latina TV Perú president of the board of directors Cayetana Aljovin highlighted the “track record and experience” of Vytal Group, which will guarantee “the consolidation and internationalisation of Latina TV Perú.”

Latina has recently undergone a transformation from a free-to-air TV channel to a multiplatform content ecosystem, which included strengthening local production, resuming fiction, and beginning to develop its own exportable IP, in addition to promoting a digital monetisation strategy.

Among the productions that have aired on its channel recently are entertainment shows such as its original format El Gran Chef Famosos (The Great Celebrity Chef) and the singing competition Yo Soy (I Am). Between 2023 and 2024, it produced the dramas Papá en apuros (Dad in Trouble) and Pituca sin lucas (Rich Girl Without Money).

The news comes four months after Paramount confirmed the sale of Chilevisión to Vytal Group, which began operating the channel on January 1.

One of the first decisions of the new management was the departure of Juan “Iñaki” Vicente as CEO of the channel. Leadership passed to Jorge Carey and Edgar Spielmann, also part of the investment group.

It is unclear whether they will follow the same path with Latina, led by general manager Eric Jürgensen, who joined a year ago after more than two decades at its main rival, América TV. He replaced Patricio Hernández, who left the company to return to Megamedia in Chile.

Vytal Group is based in Miami, with a background that includes leading the Argentine channel Telefe and the content and production teams of Warner Bros Discovery in Latin America and US Hispanic, a company he left in 2023.

Gustavo Yankelevich, Tomás’s father, is also part of the group. An Argentine producer and executive considered one of the most influential figures in Latin American television, he was programming director of Telefe in the 1990s and later held international executive positions at Televisa.

The closing of the transaction, the amount of which was not disclosed, is subject to the verification of conditions and government authorisations, which the companies estimate will occur “in the coming months”.