Chilevisión acquires Turkish drama

Kara Sevda is produced by Ay Yapim and has been sold to more than 110 countries

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned Chilean channel Chilevisión has acquired Turkish drama Kara Sevda, produced by Ay Yapim distributed internationally by Turkey’s Inter Medya.

Originally broadcast between 2015 and 2017 on Star TV in Turkey, the series has already been sold to more than 110 countries internationally, where it has been released under international names such as Endless Love or Amor siempre. In Latin America it has been sold to countries such as Mexico, Bolivia, Panama, Uruguay and Paraguay, in addition to a pan-regional agreement with HBO Max.

