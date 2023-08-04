Please wait...
Chile’s Mega stocks up on Turkish drama via ATV

Turkish drama Wounded Heart

NEWS BRIEF: Chilean broadcaster Mega has acquired two new Turkish dramas, A Little Sunshine (117×45’) and Wounded Heart (107×45’), originally aired by ATV and distributed internationally by sales arm ATV Distribution.

A Little Sunshine is an NGM production that debuted on ATV in 2022 while Wounded Heart is from Surec Film and aired in Turkey in 2021. “It’s important for us to always have the best of Turkish content,” said Manuela Velasco, head of acquisitions at Mega, which has led the boom in Turkish drama in Latin America since 2014.

C21 reporter 04-08-2023 ©C21Media
