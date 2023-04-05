Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Chile prepares to meet Big Brother for first time thanks to Chilevision commission

Tychon Carter-Newman winning Big Brother Canada S9

A local version of reality format Big Brother is coming to Chile for the first time, with Chilevision commissioning South American prodco Kuarzo to make the show.

In a deal with the format’s distributor, Banijay Rights, the reality series will broadcast on Chilevision this year.

It will be the first time Chile has produced its own version of the hit format and will build on the success of the pan-regional series that last aired 18 years ago.

Originally created by EndemolShine Nederland, Big Brother has been adapted 67 times, with this latest commission following the successful Argentinian reboot.

The agreement was brokered by Michelle Wasserman, Banijay Rights’ senior VP for Latin America, US Hispanic and Brazil, who said: “Big Brother is a tried-and-tested hit and we are thrilled to strike a deal for the first Chilean version. There is great momentum across Latin America for this iconic format, with Argentina’s recent return highlighting how powerful and relevant this programme still is.”

Lucas Green, global head of content operations at Banijay, added: “The ongoing popularity is testament to the strength of the format, which enables audiences to relate, connect and be entertained by Big Brother.”

Clive Whittingham 05-04-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

S4C greenlights Wildflame factual pair
Endeavor said to be closing in on blockbuster $9.3bn deal to acquire WWE
ITV searches for factual shows about con artists to stock streamer ITVX
WGA calls for strike authorisation vote after unproductive talks with AMPTP
Red Pepper Pictures adapts NBCU's Real Housewives format in SA Winelands