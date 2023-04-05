Chile prepares to meet Big Brother for first time thanks to Chilevision commission

A local version of reality format Big Brother is coming to Chile for the first time, with Chilevision commissioning South American prodco Kuarzo to make the show.

In a deal with the format’s distributor, Banijay Rights, the reality series will broadcast on Chilevision this year.

It will be the first time Chile has produced its own version of the hit format and will build on the success of the pan-regional series that last aired 18 years ago.

Originally created by EndemolShine Nederland, Big Brother has been adapted 67 times, with this latest commission following the successful Argentinian reboot.

The agreement was brokered by Michelle Wasserman, Banijay Rights’ senior VP for Latin America, US Hispanic and Brazil, who said: “Big Brother is a tried-and-tested hit and we are thrilled to strike a deal for the first Chilean version. There is great momentum across Latin America for this iconic format, with Argentina’s recent return highlighting how powerful and relevant this programme still is.”

Lucas Green, global head of content operations at Banijay, added: “The ongoing popularity is testament to the strength of the format, which enables audiences to relate, connect and be entertained by Big Brother.”