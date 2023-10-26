Chicken Soup to distribute AI news firm Channel 1

NEWS BRIEF: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has agreed to distribute artificial intelligence (AI) streaming news company Channel 1, launching initially as a FAST channel in the US in February.

Powered by AI, the channel is a personalised news network that learns viewers’ interests and delivers relevant stories from across the globe. Under the deal, Chicken Soup will also get access to Channel 1’s AI technology to localise its catalogue of more than 10,000 movies and series into any language. William J Rouhana Jr, chairman and CEO of Chicken Soup, said: “Their AI is some of the most sophisticated and advanced technology we’ve seen. Their localisation technology will unlock significant value in our deep catalogue.”