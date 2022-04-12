Chefclub expands into US via Pluto TV

NEWS BRIEF: Paris-based digital food brand Chefclub is making its streaming debut in the US and Latin American market through a newly inked deal with Paramount Global-owned AVoD platform Pluto TV.

The agreement will see hundreds of hours of culinary content launch on Pluto TV in both English and Spanish. The deal is kicking off with the launch of Chefclub Kids in the US on Pluto TV’s Find Out Why channel. Chefclub content will also be available on Pluto TV’s Foodies, Pluto TV Kids and Grande-ish channels. The deal comes after Chefclub announced the development of its first linear animated series Chefclub Friends, an animated action-comedy series, earlier this year.