Channel dedicated to Japanese comedy launches on YouTube

Owarai is named after the Japanese word for comedy

A YouTube channel featuring performances from Japanese comedians has launched worldwide, aiming to build on interest in the country’s anime and manga content.

Owarai, named after the Japanese word for comedy, is available in seven languages: Japanese, English, French, Chinese, Spanish, Hindi and Arabic.

The channel will feature selected material from comedians from across Japan, with those behind the channel claiming the country boasts over 20,000 active comedians.

Yokoo Tadanori, the Japanese artist who created the artwork for the channel, said: “It’s fascinating to realise that Japanese comedy resonates globally. Perhaps something revolutionary might happen.”

Nico Franks 15-08-2025 ©C21Media
