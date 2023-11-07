Please wait...
Channel 5 visits Kent with BriteSpark

Factual series Kent: Garden of England

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount Global-owned Channel 5 in the UK has commissioned Kent: Garden of England (working title) from BriteSpark East, part of the Argonon Group.

The 5×60′ factual series is narrated by Bill Nighy and journeys deep into the green lands of Kent. It comes after BriteSpark produced the series Norfolk & Suffolk: Country & Coast, which was also narrated by Nighy and aired on Channel 5 in September. The latest series was commissioned by Kate Ansell, commissioning editor at Channel 5 and Paramount+. International distribution will be handled by Abacus Media Rights.

