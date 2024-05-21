Channel 5 to air Stormy Daniels documentary exclusively in the UK

Paramount-owned Channel 5 in the UK has secured the exclusive rights to air a documentary telling the story of Stormy Daniels, executive produced by Judd Apatow.

From producers Sarah Gibson and Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears), Stormy delves into the compelling and controversial story of Daniels, claiming to offer an unprecedented look into her life and the events that catapulted her into the global spotlight.

Set to air on May 28, it comes as Daniels, a former adult film star and director, takes on former US president Donald Trump in court following claims she was paid US$130,000 in hush money after claiming she had an affair with him. Trump denies the affair happened.

The film is executive produced by Apatow of Apatow Productions (George Carlin’s American Dream) alongside Sara Bernstein and Meredith Kaulfers from Imagine Documentaries (The Super Models). Emelia Brown also serves as producer.

Damian O’Hara, acquisitions manager at Channel 5, said: “Bringing UK viewers the first broadcast of Stormy builds on Channel 5’s strong tradition of offering audiences topical and compelling factual content. The unique access that the team behind the documentary gained to help tell Stormy’s story makes it a timely and thought-provoking watch.”