Channel 5, Studio Leo revive Cash in the Attic

Jules Hudson

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5 in the UK has ordered a 40-episode reboot of auction format Cash in The Attic to air in 2022.

The format, which previously ran between 2002 and 2012 on BBC One, will be reworked by Argonon’s new factual indie Studio Leo, run by Claire Collinson-Jones (Rich House Poor House), and will be hosted by Jules Hudson and Chris Kamara.

Endeavor Content, the studio division of Endeavor that is soon to be sold to South Korea’s CJ ENM, was involved in reviving the series and will handle international sales for both the UK and US finished tape, in addition to the format rights for both versions. The original series was produced by Leopard Films for the BBC.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 29-11-2021 ©C21Media
