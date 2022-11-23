Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Channel 5 spins off Yorkshire Farm series

Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 is ending its Our Yorkshire Farm documentary series after five seasons but has commissioned a spin-off titled Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive.

The 3×60’ series will focus on Our Yorkshire Farm’s Clive Owen and son Reuben as they travel beyond the Yorkshire Dales and will be produced by Renegade Pictures with Natalie Wilkinson serving as exec producer and Kate Fraser as series producer and director. The series was ordered by Daniel Pearl commissioning editor, factual for Channel 5 and Paramount+.

C21 reporter 23-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

StarzPlay Pakistan acquires 150-hour package from Espresso Media
Viaplay coproducing adaptation of Emelie Schepp's Jana Berzelius books with FLX
Endemol Shine Brasil set for originals record as local format demand grows
RedBird Capital backs production venture from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
VRT's Elly Vervloet shares her thoughts on pubcaster/streamer drama collaboration