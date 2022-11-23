Channel 5 spins off Yorkshire Farm series

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 is ending its Our Yorkshire Farm documentary series after five seasons but has commissioned a spin-off titled Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive.

The 3×60’ series will focus on Our Yorkshire Farm’s Clive Owen and son Reuben as they travel beyond the Yorkshire Dales and will be produced by Renegade Pictures with Natalie Wilkinson serving as exec producer and Kate Fraser as series producer and director. The series was ordered by Daniel Pearl commissioning editor, factual for Channel 5 and Paramount+.