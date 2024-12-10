Please wait...
C5 spends Christmas at Four Seasons with Plum Pictures

Christmas at Four Seasons: Park Lane

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned a Christmas special and four-part docuseries about the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

Christmas at Four Seasons: Park Lane will be produced by Plum Pictures. The 1×60’ Christmas Eve special and 4×60’ series, the latter of which will air in the new year, will take viewers inside one of London’s most iconic hotels. Plum Pictures’ Gill Wilson is exec producing.

C21 reporter 10-12-2024 ©C21Media
