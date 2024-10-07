Channel 5 solves drama of Factual Fiction, December Films’ The Puzzle Lady

Paramount-owned Channel 5 in the UK has commissioned a new six-part crime drama called The Puzzle Lady.

The 6×60’ series is being produced by Factual Fiction and December Films with additional funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

PBS Distribution is on board as the US distributor and the series is coproduced with Channel Zero and Germany’s ZDF Studios, which distributing across the rest of the world.

Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan will play the titular role of Cora Felton, the eponymous Puzzle Lady.

The series is based on the best-selling books by American author Parnell Hall and begins when a strange murder takes place in the sleepy market town of Bakerbury.

The series was ordered by Paul Testar, commissioning editor for drama at Channel 5 and Paramount+ who will also executive produce alongside Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer Paramount UK for Channel 5.

Executive Producers for Factual Fiction are Patrick Irwin, Dominique Moloney, Tom Dalton and Emily Dalton; Todd Berger and Julie Di Cresce for December Films; Jennifer Chen for Channel Zero Studios; Daniel Mekinda for GroupM Motion Entertainment; and Yi Qiao, director of drama and Robert Franke, VP of drama for ZDF Studios.

Tom Dalton (The Greatest TV Show Never Made, Agatha and the Midnight Murders) will also direct the series with Dominique Moloney (Land Girls, Father Brown and Shakespeare & Hathaway) on board as writer.

The series has begun production in Northern Ireland and is set to air on Channel 5 in the UK in 2025.