Channel 5 orders four-part thriller Black Cab from Story Films, All3Media International

Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned a four-part thriller series, Black Cab, produced by Story Films in association with All3Media International.

Written by Nick Saltrese (A Prayer Before Dawn), the 4×60’ Liverpool-set drama follows a lonely taxi driver who has a growing obsession with a late-night radio DJ.

The project, which is currently shooting on location in Ireland, was ordered for C5 by Paul Testar, commissioning editor of drama for the channel and Paramount+.

It is expected to premiere on C5 in the UK in 2023, with All3Media International handling global distribution.

The cast will be led by Robert Glenister (Sherwood, Spooks) who plays the 50-something cab driver, a once-respected teacher who lost his job, confidence and marriage. Suzanne Packer (Casualty, In My Skin) and Sean Pertwee (Dog Soldiers, Elementary) also star.

Executive producers on the series are Sam Tipper-Hale and David Nath for Story Films and David Collins for Samson Films. Diarmuid Goggins (Kin, Bulletproof) will direct and Alex Jones (Penance, Witness No. 3) will serve as producer.