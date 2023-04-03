Please wait...
Channel 5 orders 136 hours of Bargain Loving Brits

Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned Zinc Media’s factual and formats label Red Sauce to produce 136 hours of expat documentary series Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun.

The two-year, multi-season deal is for 120 one-hour episodes of the daytime version of the show, plus 16 one-hour episodes of the primetime edition. Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun follows the adventures of Brits who have moved to the Spanish seaside resort of Benidorm for fun, low-cost lifestyles. The new episodes were ordered by Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor of factual at Channel 5 and Paramount+.

