Channel 5 looks back at World Cup sex scandal with Firecracker Films

Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned a documentary about the unlikely affair between former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson and TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson.

Scandal! When Sven Scored with Ulrika (1×60’) is produced by Tinopolis-owned factual specialist Firecracker Films using archive footage and new interviews.

The special, which will air next Tuesday at 21.00, was ordered by Kit Morey, commissioning editor for unscripted at Channel 5, and executive produced by Jenny Midle with Jes Wilkins at Firecracker Films.

The documentary looks back to 2002 when Eriksson was managing England and dating Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio. When news broke of his affair with Jonsson, it led to lurid headlines and overshadowed Eriksson’s preparations for the Fifa World Cup that summer in Japan.

“It’s a fun and nostalgic documentary,” said Midle. “This was the sex scandal of the noughties and it’s been a delight to look back at how the soap opera unfolded.”