Channel 5 lets the kids out

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned Who Let The Kids Out? (working title), a two-part series exploring what happens when kids are unleashed into the world without parental supervision, produced by MGM Alternative UK.

The series, looks at what various groups of children – between 9 and 10 years of age – get up to when encountering a plethora of funny, surprising and revealing dilemmas, all while their parents watch on from a secret location. The series was commissioned by Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor for unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount+.