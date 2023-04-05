Please wait...
Channel 5 fires up DSP’s Britain by Steam

Britain By Steam

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned Banijay-owned DSP to produce a four-part series Britain By Steam.

The series will see journalist and presenter John Sergeant, actor Peter Davison and Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton (Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard) travel from London to Scotland using only the power of steam. It was ordered by commissioning editor Lucy Willis.

