Channel 5, Crackit spotlight bedroom predators

Adrian Padmore

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned Channel 5 in the UK has commissioned Hunting Britain’s Bedroom Predators (working title) from UK indie Crackit TV.

The 3×90’ doc series has exclusive access to the Investigating Officers and assets of the National Crime Agency (NCA) and their investigations into their three biggest and most prolific online predator cases in the UK. It was greenlit by Adrian Padmore, commissioning editor for factual at C5.

C21 reporter 09-10-2024 ©C21Media
