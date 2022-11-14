Channel 5 commissions Katie Price doc

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned Controversially, Katie Price – a 90-minute special from Tinopolis-owned Firecracker Films that will examine the life and career of TV personality Katie Price.

The doc will follow Price from the height of her Jordan fame and modelling career to her more recent fall from grace in rehab and bankruptcy. It was commissioned by Channel 5 & Paramount+ commissioning editor Federico Ruiz and executive produced by Firecracker Films’ Jenny Midl and Sam Emmery.