Channel 5 channels pet psychic

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned The Psychic, a coproduction from UK indies Middlechild Productions and Little Hut Studios.

Pet psychic Beth Lee-Crowther’s services range from pet therapy for traumatised animals to finding lost pets and helping owners gain a better understanding of their furry friends. The 4×60’ series was commissioned by commissioning editor Kit Morey.

