Channel 5 builds Blakeway partnership

ViacomCBS-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned two history series from Zinc Media-owned UK prodco Blakeway Productions.

1939: Hollywood’s Golden Year (2×90’) revisits the glitz of the 1930s on the eve of the Second World War, while Tony Robinson’s History of Britain (4×60’) will return for a second season.

Blakeway has an existing relationship with Channel 5 for history programming, having previously made Henry VIII: Man, Monarch, Monster and Elizabeth I & Elizabeth II: Britain’s Golden Queens in 2020.

It also made Queen Victoria and Her Tragic Family and Egyptian Tomb Hunting for the channel in 2018.

1939: Hollywood’s Golden Year calls on expert contributions from Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft, Stephen Fry and director Peter Bogdanovich to reflect on the year that saw the arrival of The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind.

The two-part special is exec produced by Emma Hindley for Blakeway.

Season two of Tony Robinson’s History of Britain will examine the Romans, the Middle Ages, the Edwardian era and the 1950s after its first season in 2020.

Emma Hindley also exec produces for Blakeway along with Tony Robinson and Martin Oxley for WPP-owned Motion Content Group. BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, is handling international distribution.