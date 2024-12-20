Channel 5, Acorn to adapt ‘cosy crime’ novels Murder Before Evensong for TV

The UK’s Channel 5 and AMC Networks’ Acorn TV have teamed up to jointly commission a murder mystery series based on the first novel in a best-selling series by British author and former Communards keyboardist, Reverend Richard Coles.

Murder Before Evensong will be adapted into a 6×60′ series by Nick Hicks-Beach (Lewis, DCI Banks, Midsomer Murders), directed by David Moore (Fool Me Once, Outlander, Shetland, Marple) and produced by Sky Studios-backed prodco The Lighthouse Film & Television.

Coles and Radford Neville are executive producers for The Lighthouse, alongside Catherine Mackin and Don Klees for Acorn TV. The six-part series was commissioned for Channel 5 by Paul Testar, commissioning editor, drama, who will also serve as executive producer.

The series will begin filming in 2025 in the West Midlands with support from the West Midlands Production Fund and is due to air later in the year on Acorn TV worldwide and Paramount-owned Channel 5 in the UK. Acorn TV retains worldwide rights to Murder Before Evensong outside of the UK with AMC Networks handling global content sales.

British actor Matthew Lewis, best known as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, will star as a member of the clergy caught up in a murder case in a small English village, with further casting to be announced.

“We cannot wait to bring Murder Before Evensong to life, blending intrigue and wit with a truly unique central character. Matthew Lewis is the perfect choice to lead this adaptation of the Reverend Richard Coles’ beloved novel, and with The Lighthouse team behind this series it will offer a fresh take on the murder mystery genre while celebrating the charm and secrets of village life,” said Testar.

Catherine Mackin, MD at Acorn TV parent Acorn Media Enterprises, added: “Richard’s brilliantly layered storytelling offering surprise and delight around every corner is the exact crime-focused fare Acorn TV’s intellectually curious audience craves. Matthew’s embodiment of Canon Daniel promises a bold and compelling adaptation that we can’t wait to see.”