Channel 4’s Saving Country Houses visits historic homes with Penelope Keith

UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 has acquired factual entertainment series Saving Country Houses with Penelope Keith for its sister channel More4 and streaming platforms.

Produced by London- and Cardiff-based factual prodco Somersault Studio, the 10×47’ series is distributed globally by TVF International.

It sees To the Manor Born actress Keith visit nine historic properties in the UK that were once hidden away but which are now open to the public. She meets the owners and hears how they generate revenue from their homes to prevent them having to be sold.

Somersault Studios will launch a Saving Country Houses YouTube channel in early 2026 to help promote the series.