Please wait...
Please wait...

Channel 4’s Saving Country Houses visits historic homes with Penelope Keith

UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 has acquired factual entertainment series Saving Country Houses with Penelope Keith for its sister channel More4 and streaming platforms.

Penelope Keith

Produced by London- and Cardiff-based factual prodco Somersault Studio, the 10×47’ series is distributed globally by TVF International.

It sees To the Manor Born actress Keith visit nine historic properties in the UK that were once hidden away but which are now open to the public. She meets the owners and hears how they generate revenue from their homes to prevent them having to be sold.

Somersault Studios will launch a Saving Country Houses YouTube channel in early 2026 to help promote the series.

Neil Batey 11-12-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Trump says Netflix-WBD deal 'could be a problem' but praises Ted Sarandos
Channel 4 appoints Sky's Priya Dogra as chief executive
Paramount tries to derail Netflix's WBD deal with $108bn cash offer direct to shareholders
BBC Studios ANZ cuts roles in media and streaming unit after review
Piv Bernth’s Apple Tree Productions to close in 2026

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE