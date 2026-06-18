Channel 4’s Russell T Davies drama Tip Toe steps into North America on Starz

US network and streamer Starz has acquired the US and English-language Canadian rights to Channel 4 drama series Tip Toe.

Starring Alan Cumming (The Traitors) and David Morrissey (Sherwood) as warring neighbours, the 5×60′ series will launch on Starz later this year, having debuted on the UK’s Channel 4 last month.

Tip Toe is written by Russell T Davies (Doctor Who, It’s a Sin) and produced by ITV Studios-owned Quay Street Productions. It is distributed by ITV Studios, which sealed the deal with Starz.

Filmed entirely in Manchester, the show is executive produced by Cumming, Davies, Quay Street CEO Nicola Shindler (Happy Valley, It’s a Sin) and Peter Hoar (The Last of Us, It’s a Sin).