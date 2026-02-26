Channel 4’s interim CEO Jonathan Allan exits to seek ‘something new’

UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 (C4) has announced that interim CEO Jonathan Allan is to exit the company after 15 years.

The long-serving executive had been in the running to replace previous C4 CEO Alex Mahon, but eventually lost out to Priya Dogra, who was given the top job last December and starts her new role next month.

Allan, who served as interim CEO for eight months from last summer, said he is leaving C4 to do “something new and different.”

He joined the organisation in 2011 and has held the roles of chief commercial officer (CCO) and chief operating officer (COO).

As COO from 2020 to 2025, Allan steered C4 through the Covid-19 crisis and marshalled its successful response to the proposed privatisation of the broadcaster. He also helped lead the launch of two major transformative strategic plans, Future4 and Fast Forward – both designed to take C4 into a digital-first future.

In his earlier role as CCO, Allan transformed Channel 4 Sales’ commercial innovation and digital leadership and worked closely with brands and agencies to keep pace with technological change.

He helped to establish the Diversity in Advertising Award, which commits £1m (US$1.35m) of airtime annually to improving diverse and inclusive representation in advertising, and led the organisation’s 4 All the UK nations and regions strategy.

Before joining C4, he was MD of OMD UK, part of Omnicom Media Group. He currently holds several industry roles including vice chair of the Advertising Association, membership of the ASA industry advisory panel and non-executive director of Surfing England.

Allan said: “After many wonderful years at Channel 4 being the chief commercial officer, chief operating officer and interim chief executive the time is now right for me to go and do something new and different.

“Channel 4 is a very special broadcaster, an iconic brand and a brilliant place to work, and it’s been an absolute honour and pleasure to work with the teams here. I wish the organisation all the best and will always be cheering it on.”

Geoff Cooper, chair of C4, said: “On behalf of the board, and everyone across the channel, I want to thank Jonathan for all he has done for Channel 4 and particularly the last eight months as he stepped into the role as interim CEO.

“He was instrumental in the launch of our two transformative strategic plans, Future4 and Fast Forward, which have resulted in Channel 4 leading the way in terms of digital audiences and revenues. His leadership has guided us forward, particularly as we navigated challenging market conditions in the latter part of last year. We all wish Jonathan all the very best for the future.”