Channel 4’s foodie format is Next on the Menu

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercially funded public service broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned food entertainment format Next on the Menu, hosted by comedian Ellie Taylor.

To be produced by ITV Studios-backed South Shore (The Floor), the show provides access to some of the country’s biggest food retailers and reveals the processes behind how new menu items are conceived, tested and launched. Brand superfans design their own creations, which they hope will eventually be put on sale.