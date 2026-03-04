Please wait...
Please wait...

Channel 4’s foodie format is Next on the Menu

Ellie Taylor

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercially funded public service broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned food entertainment format Next on the Menu, hosted by comedian Ellie Taylor.

To be produced by ITV Studios-backed South Shore (The Floor), the show provides access to some of the country’s biggest food retailers and reveals the processes behind how new menu items are conceived, tested and launched. Brand superfans design their own creations, which they hope will eventually be put on sale.

C21 reporter 04-03-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Banijay, All3Media mega-merger confirmed, Bassetti to lead new Banijay-branded group
Industry reacts as 'seismic' Banijay, All3Media mega-merger ushers in 'new era' of consolidation
AI, commissioning drought blamed as Wild Child Animation enters administration
Ellison will merge Paramount+ and HBO Max, won’t spin off any cable brands
Budapest-based prodco Paprika Studios opens office in Croatia

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE