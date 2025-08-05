Channel 4’s Content Creatives training, placement scheme calls for applicants

UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 is inviting applications to its Content Creatives programme, which offers at least 10 young people from underrepresented backgrounds in the north of England the chance to kickstart their careers in the creative digital industries.

Now in its fifth year, the initiative is a fully paid 16-week scheme that sees trainees take part in four weeks of training and a 10-week work placement with one of Channel 4’s creative agency partners in Leeds or Manchester, or Channel 4’s digital content studio, 4Studio, in Leeds. Trainees will also spend one day a week in additional training while on placement.

The cohort will learn about production techniques, storytelling and pitching, before they develop their creative and technical skills during on-the-job learning in their placements. The training is led by social enterprise SharpFutures.

Content Creatives is part of 4Skills, Channel 4’s nationwide training and development strategy, which focuses on providing opportunities for people from diverse and disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds to enter the broadcast and wider creative industries.

Charlotte Michael, senior portfolio lead for nations and regions at Channel 4, said: “Nearly 100 people have participated in the Content Creatives programme so far and we’re delighted to once again open up the opportunity for young creatives to get into the industry.

“Many trainees have secured entry-level roles across the North as a direct result of the programme, and as we continue to bolster employability skills, we hope to open doors for even more.”