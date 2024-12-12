Channel 4’s Big Boys head to Hulu as US streamer picks up first two seasons of drama

Disney-owned US streaming service Hulu has acquired the first two seasons of Channel 4 drama Big Boys through a multi-title distribution deal with Fifth Season.

The Roughcut TV series, created, written and directed by Jack Rooke, debuted on the UK commercially funded pubcaster in 2022 and is set to return for its third season next year.

Hulu has also picked up Sky Documentaries’ three-part docuseries Bad Host: Hunting the Couchsurfing Predator, produced by Lightbox and based on the true crime podcast Verified, and reality format Hot Yachts (8×60’).

In addition, the streamer has acquired Canadian drama series Bones of Crows, written and directed by Marie Clements, and season three of half-hour comedy Run the Burbs, starring Andrew Phung.