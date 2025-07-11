Channel 4 to launch YouTube channel for ‘next wave of British comedy’

Channel 4 is launching a dedicated digital comedy channel for original unscripted British comedy content on YouTube.

The channel, A Comedy Thing by Channel 4, will launch later this month. Strong Watch Studios, the digital-first company backed by Hat Trick Productions, has been commissioned to launch the channel and produce the first wave of new formats and additional social content.

Sacha Khari, head of digital commissioning at C4, described the channel as “a proper home for the next wave of British comedy, made for the way modern audiences are choosing to watch.”

Each of the yet-to-be-announced shows will be fronted by an ensemble cast of “hotly tipped” British comics, C4 said. The cast will appear in each show, across a range of comedy genres, from podcasts and crowd work to quickfire gags and panel shows.

A Comedy Thing by Channel 4 will publish weekly longform programming (approx. 20-30 minutes) for YouTube, while cutdowns will engage audiences across TikTok and Instagram. The executive producers for Strong Watch Studios are Thom Gulseven and Ben Powell-Jones.

The channel is the latest addition to the public service broadcaster’s digital portfolio as it aims to transform itself into a public service streamer. It follows the debut of food channel Channel 4 Served earlier this year, and the success of the youth channel brand Channel 4.0, which launched in October 2022.

Khari said: “Channel 4 has a long history of shaping British comedy, and with A Comedy Thing by Channel 4, we’re bringing that legacy into pixels. It’s built for a community who get their laughs online first but still love the buzz of a live gig.

“Whether you’re discovering your next favourite comic on YouTube or catching them on stage later, this channel delivers straight to your feed – the kind of content you’ll send to the group chat, stick on the big screen, or show up for in real life when you’re ready to lock in for a laugh.”