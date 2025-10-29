Channel 4 takes scenic drives with Kevin McCloud and BriteSpark

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 4 in the UK has commissioned a six-part motoring road trip series fronted by Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud and produced by Argonon’s BriteSpark East.

Kevin McCloud: Scenic Drives in Stunning Cars (working title) sees the presenter and designer take the wheel of some of the most beautiful cars ever built in a road trip through breathtaking European scenery. It was ordered for Channel 4 by Ian Dunkley, commissioning editor for factual entertainment, and has been pre-sold to Australian pubcaster ABC by its distributor Sphere Abacus.