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Channel 4 reveals How to Get Filthy Rich with YouTuber Gary Stevenson

Gary Stevenson

Pål Hansen

UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a 1×90’ doc presented by YouTuber, author and former financial trader Gary Stevenson, exploring the country’s growing wealth inequality.

Produced by Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse, How to Get Filthy Rich sees Stevenson travel across the country meeting those most affected by the widening wealth gap, alongside multi-millionaires and billionaires who sit at the other end of the economic spectrum.

Having made millions during his career in finance, Stevenson now campaigns against the expanding divide between rich and poor and examines what he believes is driving inequality in Britain today.

How to Get Filthy Rich will premiere at Sheffield DocFest on June 14 and air this summer on Channel 4.

Shaminder Nahal, commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: “Gary Stevenson is one of the most distinctive and provocative voices in Britain right now on the subject of inequality. This film combines his personal experience inside the world of high finance with a passionate examination of the growing divide between rich and poor in the UK.

“At a time when many people feel the system is no longer working for them, this documentary asks urgent questions about wealth, power and who gets left behind – all told through Gary’s unique perspective and ability to connect with audiences far beyond traditional economics programming.”

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Karolina Kaminska 27-05-2026 ©C21Media
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