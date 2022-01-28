Please wait...
Channel 4 renews The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercially funded pubcaster Channel 4 has ordered a third and fourth season of entertainment chat show The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

Produced by Expectation and Gilligan’s production company Momo G, the series features games, sketches, music and chat with stars that have previously included Riz Ahmed, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Schwimmer. Executive Producers are Ben Wicks and Rhe-an Archibald for Expectation and Pollyanna McGirr and David Geli for Momo G. Commissioners are Phil Harris, head of entertainment, and Tom Beck, commissioning editor and head of live events, at C4.

