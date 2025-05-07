Channel 4 acquires The Sun’s investigative doc Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence

UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has licensed The Sun newspaper’s investigative documentary Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence.

Produced with ITN Productions, the doc follows a year-long investigation by The Sun reporter Rob Pattinson that uncovered evidence around Christian B, the only remaining suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine. The three-year-old went missing while on holiday with her parents in Portugal in 2007.

The doc premieres on Channel 4’s linear channel and streaming platform on May 7, while an alternative version will later be made available across The Sun’s YouTube and social channels. The deal is the first between The Sun and a broadcaster.

Pattinson is the producer of the doc, while Max Molyneux is director and Jon Lloyd exec produces.