Please wait...
Please wait...

Channel 4 acquires The Sun’s investigative doc Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence

Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence follows a year-long investigation by The Sun

Family photo/Channel 4

UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has licensed The Sun newspaper’s investigative documentary Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence.

Produced with ITN Productions, the doc follows a year-long investigation by The Sun reporter Rob Pattinson that uncovered evidence around Christian B, the only remaining suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine. The three-year-old went missing while on holiday with her parents in Portugal in 2007.

The doc premieres on Channel 4’s linear channel and streaming platform on May 7, while an alternative version will later be made available across The Sun’s YouTube and social channels. The deal is the first between The Sun and a broadcaster.

Pattinson is the producer of the doc, while Max Molyneux is director and Jon Lloyd exec produces.

Karolina Kaminska 07-05-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC Studios Nordic Productions appoints Mirja Minjares as head of entertainment
International industry on edge after Trump touts 100% tariff threat on films made outside US 
Amazon's Prime Video significantly expands Korean content offer with CJ ENM deal
Czech TV veteran Jan Maxa targets originals as he takes up new role at streamer Prima+
Sky History unveils celebrity-fronted factual content slate for 2025

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE