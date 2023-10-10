Channel 4 orders Russia’s Lost Sons

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 4 in the UK has ordered a new documentary following a group of women searching for their sons, husbands and brothers who have gone missing during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Lost Sons (1×60’, working title) has been filmed over the course of a year by a team of independent Russian filmmakers, as the women try to get any official help to find their loved ones from largely unresponsive government offices. The doc is produced by UK indie Evan Williams Productions, working with filmmakers from the Russian independent media project ROMB. Abacus Media Rights is handling international sales and launching 60-minute and 90-minute versions at Mipcom.