Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Channel 4 orders dating format The Nevermets

Melissa Brown

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 4 in the UK has ordered new long-distance dating format The Nevermets, produced by Wall To Wall and Motion Content Group.

The 6×60’ docuseries follows Brits who have fallen in love online and weigh up whether to travel overseas to meet for the first time. The project was commissioned by Channel 4’s head of factual entertainment Alf Lawrie, former commissioning editor for factual entertainment Gilly Greenslade, and senior commissioning editor Vivienne Molokwu. Executive producers are Melissa Brown for Wall to Wall and Martin Oxley for Motion Content Group.

C21 reporter 22-04-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

CNN+ to cease operations at end of April just one month after launching
Netflix hit by first subs decline in a decade, warns of more losses next quarter
Kinetic Content gets reality franchises moving in the streaming age
Netflix looks at lives of baby animals with Bonham Carter, Humble Bee
Paramount+, VIS, Cine Vaquero develop film version of Toxicomania podcast