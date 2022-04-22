Channel 4 orders dating format The Nevermets

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 4 in the UK has ordered new long-distance dating format The Nevermets, produced by Wall To Wall and Motion Content Group.

The 6×60’ docuseries follows Brits who have fallen in love online and weigh up whether to travel overseas to meet for the first time. The project was commissioned by Channel 4’s head of factual entertainment Alf Lawrie, former commissioning editor for factual entertainment Gilly Greenslade, and senior commissioning editor Vivienne Molokwu. Executive producers are Melissa Brown for Wall to Wall and Martin Oxley for Motion Content Group.